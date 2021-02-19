ADAMS, Somesha

ADAMS (Harris),
Somesha U.
Born May 4, 1972, in Dayton, Ohio, to Harold Jr., and Diann Wright-Harris. Passed away
February 6, 2021, age 48.
Preceded in death by her
father, she leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Diann Wright-Harris; her husband, Andrece Adams; one daughter, Brianna Harris, and one son,
Bryan Adams; two brothers, Zuri M. Harris (Andrea), and Zakiya L. Harris (Towana); many other relatives and close friends. Visitation will be held
Saturday, February 20, 2021, from 2 pm until time of service at 3 pm at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio, Rev. Kendall C. Wright, Officiating/Eulogist. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/