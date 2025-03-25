Adams, Michael

Adams III, Michael Lynn



Michael Lynn Adams III, age 5, passed peacefully at Dayton Children's Hospital where so many knew and loved him. In his short life, he has touched so many lives at different levels even after his last breath he continued to touch life through the most selfless act of love through his Organ donations. He is and will always be a hero (mighty Mike). Mikey has returned to our father in heaven and joined many loved ones that went before him, including his big sister, Heavenly Adams and baby brother, Gabriel Adams. Mickey was born to Mike Adams and Audrey Ratliff, Mikey was raised, loved and cared for by his two loving grandparents, Eleanor (G-Mommy) and John Cochensparger (Daddy Pop Pops). There will be no showing or service for our "Little Big Man." Arrangements are being made by JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com