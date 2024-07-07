Adams, Michael Fitzgerald



Michael Fitzgerald Adams, age 48, passed away June 27, 2024. He was born March 29, 1976 in Dayton, OH. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Mike" Adams and his grandparents, Grace and Michael J. Lisauckas. He is survived by his beloved mother, Doris M. Adams; his beloved children, Nyketa Deem, Alexander Deem and Jasmine Phillips; his beloved grandsons, Liam May and Alexander Deem Jr.; his sister, April Major; his ex-wife, Brigetta Hillius; his aunt and uncle, Debbie and Gary Adams and numerous cousins, friends and coworkers. Mike was a US Army Veteran. He also worked and was deployed as US Air Force Civil Service, earning multiple medals and awards. He also worked for General Motors and was a strong union supporter. He was passionate about reading and education. He obtained multiple degrees, including 2 bachelors and a masters degree from Air Command and Staff College. Mike was an outgoing and fun loving man, who loved the outdoors, music, singing, meeting new people and spending time with his family. In his free time, you could find him riding his motorcycle to different hole-in-the-wall restaurants. He was honest and you always knew where you stood with him. He lived his life exactly how he wanted to. He will be greatly missed by everyone who loved him. Friends and family are welcome to gather at the visitation Sunday, July 14, 2024 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a Celebration of Life to follow, all at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd. Dayton, OH 45424.



