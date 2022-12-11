ADAMS, Linda S.



Age 69, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022. She was born in Springfield on January 13, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Woodland) Kidd. Linda was an avid gardener and enjoyed the company of her daughter and dogs. She leaves behind her daughter, Melissa (David) Furrow; two grandchildren, Austin and Sarah; brothers, Thomas Kidd, Robert Kidd and one sister, Helen Kidd. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Adams in 2021. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME has the honor of serving the Adams Family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



