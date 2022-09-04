ADAMS, Leonidas



Age 84, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Hospice Care of Butler and Warren Counties after an extended illness. He was born October 14, 1937, in Wolfe County, Kentucky. He retired from Culligan Water in 2004. Leon was a member of Towne Church. His interests included service in his church, music, working outside in his garden and spending time with family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Adams; his wife, Gloria Adams; his grandson, Joshua Frame; and his siblings, Bertha Jean Banta, Olaf Tob Adams, Stanley Adams, and Bill Adams. Leon is survived by daughters, Kim (Bobby) Turner, Yvonne (Brian) Pennington, Barb (Shawn) Gillie and his son, Lee (Venus) Adams; grandchildren, Jeremy Frame, Holly Pennington, Andrew Pennington, Adam Gillie, Tyler Gillie, Amber Adams and Alyssa Evans; great-grandchildren, Landon and Xander Frame and Irma and Athena Evans; brothers, James Adams and Denzil Adams, sisters, Betty Travers and Ruby Hollon. Visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005 on Friday, September 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service is at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Middletown 45005.Condolences can be left at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



