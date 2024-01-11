Adams, Johnathan Warren "Johnny"



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Johnathan "Johnny" Adams, who departed from this world on December 27, 2023. Born March 30, 1989 in Springfield, Ohio, Johnathan was truly unique, a man of great character, wisdom, and spirit. Although some knew him as Johnathan, he preferred to be called Johnny. His youthful spirit and zest for life were truly contagious, bringing joy to those who knew him. Johnny was self-employed as a climber in tree service sales. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. Johnathan leaves behind his loving sons, Braedan and Bryson: his dear mother and father, Loretta and Micheal D. Adams; "sisters," Tiffany Adams, Lindsey Ad-ams, and Lacey Adams; "brothers," Mike Adams, Shawn Adams, Augustus Adams, and Luke Adams; his loving girlfriend, Jen Fox; also many aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He was not just a son, but also a best friend and confidant. His legacy will forever be engraved in the hearts of all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 15 at Greater Life Apostolic Church, 200 Snyder St. Spring-field. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 until the services begin at 2. A celebra-tion of Johnny's life will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



