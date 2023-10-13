Adams, Edward



Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully on October 3, 2023. Ed worked in the Dayton Public School district at both Dunbar High School and Wilbur Wright High/Middle School. He retired from DPS after 33 years of teaching Science. Ed had a love of cars whether it be purchasing, fixing or selling them. One of Ed's greatest accomplishments was being a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.



Ed is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Mayfield Adams, mother Darlean Adams, sister Geraldine Smith and nephews Billy, Chris and Keith Smith.



Family left to cherish his memory include four children, Edward/P-Nut (Chella) Adams, Kelly (Derek) Allen of Dayton, Ohio, Sharon Harlin of Richmond, Indiana and Tracy (Nelson) Dawkins of Raleigh, North Carolina. His bonus children include Amy Dennis of Dayton, Ohio and Chris Allen of Plano, Texas. His niece Kay Smith and nephew Darol Smith, along with five grandchildren Jordan and Jayla Adams and Jazmyne, Gabrielle and Will Dennis all of Dayton, Ohio and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and other family.



Memorial service will be Saturday, October 14, 2023, at H.H. Roberts Funeral Home, located at 38 S. Gettysburg Ave in Dayton. Visitation will begin at 10:00am with a service to follow at 11:00am.



