ADAMS, David Kenneth



David Kenneth Adams died March 9, 2022, of COVID complications. He was born July 3, 1929, in Olney, IL, to Wallace and Ann (Jenkins) Adams. He came to Middletown his sophomore year and graduated with the Class of 1947. He went to Ohio University and graduated from the University of Michigan where he was in the ROTC Program. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a 1st Lieutenant of the USAF. He then returned to Middletown where he started a lifetime



career as an industrial engineer at Armco Steel. He was



preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dick; sister, Joyce Thompson; his first wife, Sally; and a grandson,



Matthew Adams.



He is survived by his children, Jane (Andrew) Mustaine of Chesterfield, MO; David B. (Mary) Adams of Mason, OH, and Jeffrey (Ginnie) Adams of Thornton, CO; his grandchildren, Emily Comingore, Caroline Mustaine, Sam, Tori, David L., Katy and Jonathan Adams; three great-grandchildren, Zoey Comingore, David R. and Benjamin Adams. He is also survived by his wife Janice and her children, Bill (Laura), Jon (Clarice) and Lydia Revelos. He has three step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Charlie and Joe Revelos.



Mr. Adams is being cremated with his ashes scattered at Woodside Cemetery. A visitation will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. If you want to remember Mr. Adams, please do so with a donation to First Baptist Church, 4500 Riverview Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or Abilities First, 4710 Timber Trail Dr., Middletown, OH 45044 or a charity of your choice. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

