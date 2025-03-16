Adams, Charles Leroy



Charles L. Adams, a cherished husband, devoted father, and beloved member of the Springfield, Ohio community, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2025, at the age of 81. He was the son of the late Rubin "Jack" Rochester and Marion Rothwell Adams.



Charles, affectionately known as "Chuck" was born on December 1, 1943, in Chester, Pennsylvania. Charles was educated in the public-school system and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1960. He received his Air Force training in Lackland Air Force Base located in Bexar County, Texas. Charles honorably served his country, beginning his career at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in New York. He then spent a year stationed in Thailand, contributing to U.S. operations in Southeast Asia. He completed his dedicated service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, leaving a legacy of commitment and excellence in the U.S. Air Force.



Charles Adams was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force after years of dedicated service. He went on to work at Vernay Laboratories in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where he contributed his skills for 23 years. Due to disabilities, he later retired, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, perseverance, and dedication.



He loved spending his time as a member of the CB radio club, where his handle name was "Hobo." He was a part of a bowling league, enjoyed playing card games, and had a deep appreciation for classic Western movies. Above all, he valued staying connected with family and friends whether it was writing a letter, sending a card for special occasions or simply a phone call.



In 2017, due to health complications, Charles Adams resided at Villa Springfield Nursing Facility, where he was well-loved and became very popular with the staff. His warm personality and kind spirit touched those around him, making a lasting impact on everyone who cared for him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving and devoted wife of 41 years Alberta D. Adams, two children Anita Doughman and Anthony Davis and his siblings Rose Ann, Lenora & Milton.



Charles L. Adams leaves to cherish his precious memory: loving daughter Charlene A. (Thomas) Watkins of Atlanta, GA; his niece Lisa (Curtis) Cobb of Springfield, Ohio; brother-in-law Richard S. (Jacquelyn) Johnson III of Dayton, Ohio. Cherished grandchildren: Christina & Spencer Doughman; Alexandria & Xavier Jefferson; Tyler Watkins and Felipe Holtz. Lovable Great Grandchildren: D'Mario Doughman, Jayden Artis, Camri & Anias Doughman. In addition, he leaves a host of other relatives and close friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.



In this time of loss, we find solace in the laughter he shared with us and the love he freely gave. Though Charles is no longer with us, his cherished memories will continue to fill our lives with warmth and joy. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten. His legacy of kindness, humor, and unconditional love endures in the hearts of his family and all who knew him. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel



Please visit and share memories, reflections & stories at https://www.online-tribute.com/CharlesAdams



