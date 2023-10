Acklin, Anna Louise



Anna Louise Acklin, age 92 of Fairborn, passed September 19, 2023 at her residence. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph T. Acklin. Funeral Mass Wednesday 9 am at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church 954 N Maple Ave Fairborn, OH. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel Dayton, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com