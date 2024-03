In Loving Memory



Andrea F. Accurso



1/23/1944 - 3/2/2017



You are missed by so many friends and relatives. We all miss your love and concern for your family and friends, your smile, laughter, friendship, and your willingness to help others. We believe that you are with God and your deceased family members and friends.



Looking forward to being with you again, Don



