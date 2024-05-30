Abrams, Sharon Kaye



ABRAMS, Sharon Kaye, 69, passed into the presence of her Saviour on Sunday morning, May 26th, surrounded by those who loved and cared for her. She is preceded in death by her parents Chaplain Robert I. and Elizabeth I. Brown; her husband, Earnest Abrams; two children Andrew and Jacob; and three brothers Ralph, Michael, and Milton Brown. Sharon is survived by her two daughters Venus (Joe) McGraw, her caretaker and gift from God, and her five children: Joey, Autumn, Elijah, Ariel, and Claire; and Vanessa Abrams, her bug; her daughter-in-law Ashley Abrams and her three children, Haley, Rosalie, and Piper; and two sisters, Victoria Hunsaker and Elaine Gerrish. Sharon is a special Emaw, a precious mother, a loving sister, and a cherished aunt. Please be in prayer for her family as they say goodbye as she has entered Heaven to be at home with her Heavenly Father. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home 3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, Ohio. Visitation will be held from 10:00AM until time of services. Officiating will be Pastor Terrell Hudson with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home, or a donation made to her GoFundMe at https://gofund.me/cf2b13d2. We will NEVER stop missing you, Mom. We are forever thankful that God made you our mom to guide us through this life. To share a memory of Sharon or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



