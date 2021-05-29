ABRAMS, Dwayne



Gregory "Greg"



Born January 19, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio, to Roderick and



Virginia Abrams. Passed away May 24, 2021, age 68. He was preceded in death by his



parents Roderick and Virginia Abrams, and step-mother Hallie Abrams. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters: Stephanie (Tony) Roberts and Traci (Mike) Robertson, sons: Seth Rivers and Jeremy Abrams, grandchildren: Gwen Roberts and Amelia Rivers, best friend Danny Woodridge "Woody". Greg enjoyed country music and being with his family. Greg along with Stephanie and Seth started SEA



Enterprises in 2000. The family would really like to thank the employees and their clients for the many years of support and service. They would also like to thank the staff on the 4th floor of the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, for all of their efforts. There will be a private gathering at the SEA Shop in Middletown at a later date, please contact the family directly for more information. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.



Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com