Abney, Lanny Ross



November 28, 1949 ~ February 28, 2023 (age 73)



Lanny was born in Rockcastle County, KY to Reca (nee Baker) and Walter Abney on November 28, 1949. He moved to Ohio with his family when he was young and he proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lanny married Marilee DeGreif in 1972 and together they raised their family in Oxford, Ohio. Lanny worked in the carpenter shop at Miami University for many years, and you could always find him whistling or singing with a cup of coffee in his hand. He spent lots of time taking care of his lawn, tinkering around the house, and picking up an endless number of sticks. He enjoyed having a houseful of people, spending time with friends and family who knew his door was literally always open. He had a great time in retirement hanging out with his buddy Mike Murphy and fishing with his brother John. But he most loved being "Papaw" to his biggest fans, his grandchildren.



Lanny is the devoted father of Kristina (Dana Henrichsen) Abney, Kelly Abney and Jason (Chasity) Abney; beloved grandfather and Papaw of Bryana and Brody Abney; cherished brother of Ann Morrison, the late Billy Joe Abney, the late Tonny Aaron Abney, Clara Dean Kienzle, Walter Abney, the late Garnett Abney and John Abney. He was also dear Uncle Lanny to dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins.







A memorial visitation will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 3 pm until time of service at 4:30 pm.

