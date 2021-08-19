ABNEY, Keith Elwood



Age 91, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



August 17, 2021. He was born September 5, 1929, in Middletown, OH, the son of Asa and Elizabeth Abney. Keith retired from Armco in 1981 after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He liked to golf and loved to watch his grandkids play sports. Keith was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Imogene Louise Abney in 2020; and brother, Laurel Abney. He is survived by his children, Robyn Miller, Dean Abney and Chad Abney; grandchildren, Asa, Joshua, Grace, Tobey, Samantha, Sutton and Reid; and great-grandchildren, Mya, James, Alexander,



Kennedy and Evelyn.



Visitation will be from 9-10 am, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will follow at 10 am with Rev. Michael Bailey officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

