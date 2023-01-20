ABNER, Elmer L.



Elmer L. Abner, age 77, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born in Miamisburg, OH, on September 28, 1945, son of the late Carrie (Roach) and Johnie Abner. Elmer was a truck driver for more than 40 years; and attended Bethel Baptist Church in W. Carrollton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Delores Stevens; and 2 brothers, John H., and Donald Abner. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, "Nellie" (Betty) E. Woollard Abner; his son James Todd Abner; 3 grandsons, Elias (Stacey) Abner, and Dylan and Jacob Abner; a great-granddaughter, Emersyn Abner; 5 brothers, Jerry (Shirley) Abner, Rufie Abner, Darrell Abner, Jim Abner, Ralph (Carole) Abner; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Jim Shihady officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Baptist Church or to Helping Hands ~ Miamisburg. Please share condolences at



