Abner, Doris

Doris Marie Abner, age 88, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on January 25, 2024. She died peacefully at home with her husband of 64 years, George (GH), and her family by her side.



Doris was born in Burdine, Kentucky on September 22, 1935, to the late Cora and Walter Hammock. She found her faith in the Lord at a young age and has always carried that faith with her as a Baptist and a Christian. Her favorite saying was "God is Good." She loved the Lord with every bit of her heart and soul, and she shared that with everyone she could.



Her family moved to Dayton, Ohio where she graduated from Stivers High School in 1953 as an honor student.



She started work at NCR in Dayton where she met George.



She later went to work at Alcon Building Company as an office manager, then for the Miller Valentine Group as Corporate Administrator, where she retired in 1991. Miller Valentine was where she found her work family, putting her heart and soul into supporting all the owners and employees; her retirement was bittersweet.



Doris is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers, and recently, her only beloved son, John William Overley.



She is survived by her beloved husband, George H. Abner, daughters Cheryl L. Scott (James), Kim DuCote, sisters Sue Hammock and Virginia Duffy, grandchildren: John III, Christina, Melissa, Joseph, Meagan, Dannielle, Payton, Lourdes, and sixteen great-grandchildren, whom Doris loved.



Doris will be missed by so many who came in contact with her. She was a once in a lifetime friend you will ever want or need. Her family will miss her greatly. We are beyond thankful for the laughs and tears we had with her for so many years.



The family will hold a graveside service for Doris at Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris, TN at 1pm on Sunday, January 28th, 2024. Pastor Gary Parker of Caryville Baptist Church will be officiating.



Holley-Gamble Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.



