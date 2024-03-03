ABELE, Donald F.



97, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 26, 2024 at Springfield Masonic Community. Don was born September 6, 1926 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of John and Elizabeth (Cox) Abele. He was a 1943 graduate of Catholic Central High School, a dedicated, lifelong member of St. Bernard Church, and was a Printer with the Springfield News-Sun for many years. He was a WWII U.S. Navy Veteran, serving on a Destroyer in the Southwest Pacific. Don also sang at many weddings and at numerous St. Patrick's Day events. He even won first place in the "Sing a Song with Vaughn" (Vaughn Monroe) competition at Memorial Hall. Don also enjoyed going to thoroughbred racing tracks, where he bred and raced thoroughbreds in his younger years. He was also an avid Cleveland Indians and U.D. Basketball fan. Don is survived by many cousins and close friends, especially Randy Yontz and Bob Bramble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 10:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



