A., Juanita EDWARDS

EDWARDS, A. Juanita



Age 97, of Moraine, passed away December 8, 2021. She was born June 6, 1924, in Jackson, KY, to the late Tom and Virginia (Terry) Brewer. Over the years, Juanita attended the First



Pentecostal Church of Xenia, Dryden Road Pentecostal Church and Spring Valley Pentecostal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, Edwin D. Edwards in 2016, and 4 siblings. Juanita is survived by her 2 daughters, Yolanda Dalene Spence, Leisa Ann Hinkle; 2 granddaughters, Shauna Beavers Hernandez, Amber Dawn Brown; 1 grandson Geoff Hagan; great-grandchildren, Sylas, Erisa, Orion, Gabriela; siblings, Laura Etta, Mary, Bill, Larry, and numerous nieces and nephews. Juanita dedicated her life to the Lord. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, cook but most of all she loved her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at West Memory Gardens. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Juanita's family.

