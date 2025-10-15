‘You’re not going to find one like our memorial in the area’: Middletown tribute to veterans continues honoring their legacies

“I’m a veteran and I believe it’s important because we don’t want to forget the history of the veterans. You’re not going to find one like our memorial in the area,” said Neil Douglas, committee chair and a US Navy Veteran.

The Middletown Veterans Memorial includes a 54-foot-long, 8-foot-high curved wall of black granite on which are laser-etched military images from the collection of the nationally recognized Mort Kunstler. Images depict veterans from as far back as the Revolutionary War through Operation Enduring Freedom.

The names of those lost in service to the country from as far back as the Civil War are also etched on the 16 granite slabs, each topping the scales at 2,450 pounds. The images of three Medal of Honor recipients also grace the walls.

In addition, a large globe and eagle, weighing a combined 8,000 pounds, completes the memorial.

The memorial was unveiled on July 4, 2004 after four years of work and more than $122,000 to build it. Funds raised by the committee included veterans’ service organizations and the labor union at AK Steel (now Cleveland Cliffs). No government funds were used.

While that initial committee has dwindled to three, the commitment to the memorial and support for veterans hasn’t wavered.

“I love my veterans because I don’t think they get enough recognition,” said Deb Morrison Snider, the longest serving committee member. “My dad told me to respect the flag and respect veterans.” Her late father and late husband were both veterans.

The ongoing care and maintenance of the memorial is being provided by Woodside Cemetery.

“The memorial is so unique not just in Middletown but the entire country due to its size and complexity”, said Dan Diver, general manager of Woodside, adding that it complements the more than 1,800 veterans buried nearby.

Operated through a fund at the Middletown Community Foundation, the Veterans Committee continues to back an annual scholarship that resulted from the committee’s work. In 2008, JD Vance (current U.S. vice president and a veteran from Middletown) received the scholarship.

“This is a great example where there is a group of community members who partner with the community foundation to accomplish or address something they care about,” said Sarah Nathan, executive director of the Middletown Community Foundation.

Committee members point to this mission which directs their work to this day.

“This committee was not formed for the praise, glory or individual recognition of its members, but for the recognition and appreciation of those men and women from this area who lost their lives during the many wars our nation has endured,” she said.

MORE DETAILS

Engraved pavers and benches may be purchased for the Middletown Veterans Memorial. Call (513) 423-6017 or (513) 571-9613.