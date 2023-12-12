Year in review: The Best of Butler County winners for 2023

Getting wine at Hanover Winery in Hamilton

Enjoying Indian food at OM India in Fairfield

Grabbing a slice at Chester’s Pizza

Buying their holiday greens at Berns Greenhouse and Garden Center

Enjoying locally sourced food from MOON Co-Op Natural Foods Market in Oxford

Best attraction

The best attraction, according to the voters in the “Around Town” category, is Jungle Jim’s International Market in Fairfield. This is nothing new to the mega store that carries unique food and retail items with a massive selection from all over the globe. In 2019, Food & Wine named it “One of the Best Grocery Stores in America.”

With fun events such as the Weekend of Fire, where patrons can taste hot sauces, and a “Liquordation sale” focused on the Jungle’s huge array of alcohol, the destination draws huge crowds of shoppers year-round.

Best celebrity

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber just finished his ninth Major League Baseball season, and due to his work in the Middletown community, was voted the top Best of Butler County celebrity by Journal-News readers.

Schwarber’s volunteer work with Middie Way Baseball, his interactions with hometown fans at community events and his success on the field are some of why he earned this honor.

Schwarber and his wife, Paige, Middletown High School sweethearts, have built a house in the region and Schwarber was seen during the off-season working out at Wade E. Miller Gym and Barnitz Stadium.

Best barber shop

It’s a cut above the rest: The Hamilton West Barber Shop, which has a unique building that draws the eyes of passersby on Brookwood Avenue in Hamilton, was named the best in the county in 2023.

The interior has an auto-repair garage motif and the barbers, Ryan Haynes and Steve Mallicote, work out of converted tool boxes. The space has a large garage with lots of windows that can be raised to let in fresh air.

Best antique store

Those who haven’t walked the aisles of the Ohio Valley Antique Mall in the Woodridge Plaza in Fairfield are missing out: There are so many rows featuring the booths of more than 600 dealers. It’s an 85,000-square foot facility.

The winner of the “Best Antique Store” in the 2023 Best of Butler County contest is open seven days a week, and while it is closed on Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas, shoppers will find it open on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

Best food, dining and drinking

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The most popular category in the 2023 Best of Butler County contest is, of course, food. The best appetizers, voters decided, are served at Billy Yanks in Hamilton. But voters want their chocolates from local Esther Price Candies stores, and they seek the best hamburgers from Mad Mike’s in Hamilton.

For fine dining, Best of Butler County voters turn to Jag’s Steak & Seafood in West Chester Twp. and the Best Japanese Food/Sushi is at Fuji Steak House in Fairfield Twp.

The best middle eastern food is at Aladdin’s in West Chester Twp., while the best pizza is at Chester’s in Hamilton.

More online

See more winners of this year’s Best of Butler County contest.

journal-news.com/best-of-butler-county