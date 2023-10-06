Yeager Field dedication tonight before Fenwick’s homecoming football game

FRANKLIN — Those who haven’t seen the new Fenwick High School stadium are in for a shock during tonight’s homecoming football game.

Not only has the field been renamed Yeager Field, after the Madison Twp. family that donated $2 million, but the grass has been replaced with turf and the upgraded, state-of-the-art scoreboard has been moved closer to the field.

The field, built with money donated by Chester and Stephanie Yeager who have two children attending Fenwick High School, will be dedicated tonight when the Falcons host McNicholas at 7 p.m. in the first home football game of the season.

Fenwick Principal Blane Collison called the Yeager gift “transformational” because it will “inspire others to give” and provide a safer environment for athletes and physical education students.

In addition to the usual Homecoming festivities, Father John Civille of Holy Family Parish will bless the field, Team Fastrax, a Middletown-based professional skydiving team, will perform its Patriotic American Flag Show, and Fenwick alumni Miles Jena, class of 2017, and Jillian Gavigan, class of 2019 and members of the local band The Wonderlands, will sing the National Anthem.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary State Championship Football team, the game ball will be delivered to the officials by Mike Harkrader, son of late football coach Jerry Harkrader, and Fred Nori, assistant coach of that championship team.

On Saturday, Fenwick’s boys and girls varsity soccer teams will play their first games on Yeager Field.

