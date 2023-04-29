‘Worrying’ dip in home sales highlights latest local housing market data

Closed sales dipped significantly last month in comparison to March 2022, especially in Warren County, which saw a staggering 31.2% decrease. Butler County’s sales dropped 19.2% last month from March 2022.

Warren County Auditor Matt Nolan said the lack of sales in March — along with even lower numbers so far through April — was worrying for the housing market, adding, “we need more sales.”

“For March we are down about 20% year over year,” Nolan said in correspondence to the Journal-News. “April we are down almost 40%. There is nothing for sale. What does come up sells quickly, but we have very few sales.”

In the background, prospective buyers also had to contend with already-high interest rates that flared heading into March. According to FreddieMac, the average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage was just about 6.5% at the beginning of the month and peaked at 6.75%. In March 2022, interest rates had already begun their noteworthy climb, but the 3.89% rate heading into that month was still 67.1% lower than what buyers ran into in March.

The complete data from RAGC is below: