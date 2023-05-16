Woman who died just before Mother’s Day was active in Hamilton community

She had been living at Woodlands of Hamilton with her husband, Daniel, 89.

Fischer Jr. said his mother was “the type of person, who, once you met her, you knew there was no kinder person. She had an incredible kind heart. She always put others in front of herself.”

Then he added: “She was a great example.”

Before going into assisted living, the Fischers ate lunch at Frisch’s nearly every day, their son said. They always sat in the far corner at the same No. 15 table, he said.

The couple also enjoyed eating at Hyde’s several times a week, he said.

She was born in Memphis, Tenn., on March 30, 1935 and after her father died, the family to Hamilton in 1949. She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953 and attended Randolph-Macon Woman’s College in Lynchburg, Va.

Fischer was extremely active in the Hamilton community and was a member of the Auxiliary to the Butler County Bar Association, Junior Women’s League and the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. She worked for the Hamilton Journal-News, Beckett Paper Co. and her husband’s law firm.

She is survived by her husband; a daughter, Julie Fischer, 57; two sons, Daniel Fischer Jr. and wife, Jackie, and John Hogan Fischer, 50, and wife, Mindy; grandchildren, Luke, Ted, Katie, Sam and Emma Fischer; and step-brother, William Clements and wife, Paula.

Services are private and arrangements are being handled by Colligan Funeral Home.