Woman thrown from vehicle, killed in Warren County crash

By Daniel Susco
8 minutes ago

A woman was killed after being thrown from her vehicle in a Warren County crash.

At 12:08 p.m., troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol were called to a two-vehicle crash on state Route 28 near Morrow-Rossberg Road in Warren County, according to a release.

The OSHP said that on investigation, Kendra Gregory, 30, of Blanchester, was driving eastbound on Route 28 when she lost control of her vehicle.

According to OSHP, she drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle heading the other way, driven by John Cole, 69, of Goshen.

Gregory was thrown from her vehicle due to the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics took Cole to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation, and that they were assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Harlan Township Fire and EMS and Goshen Fire and EMS.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

