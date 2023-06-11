X

Woman shot in Middletown, suspect in custody

A reported disagreement between roommates turned violent Sunday afternoon when a woman was shot at a Howard Avenue residence, according to Middletown police.

The 26-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head at about 2:38 p.m. and was flown to an area hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Earl Nelson.

The suspect, a 37-year-old male, was tracked by police and K-9 to the 2000 block of Pearl Avenue in Middletown. Nelson said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite he suffered during the apprehension. He will be charged with felonious assault.

Nelson said the argument started with missing property.

