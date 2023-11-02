Woman killed in Wednesday crash in Butler County

A woman was killed Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne Twp., according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west at about 5:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Thomas Road, east of Jacksonburg Road, when the driver went off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to the BCSO.

The crash remains under investigation by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

The driver’s name is being withheld until next of kin is notified.