Woman indicted in theft from elderly residents while working as aide at Butler County facility

The crimes occurred between Sept. 8 and Sept 28, 2023, and Aug. 4 and Sept. 9, 2023, according to the indictment. Prosecutors say there are two victims, one is a 91-year-old resident.

“The value of the property or services stolen is $1,000 or more and less than $7,500,” according to the indictment pertaining to alleged crimes against both victims.

Moore was employed as a state testing nursing aide, but has been terminated, according to Danielle Webb, vice president of marketing and community relations. at Berkeley Square.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority. When a family member notified our team that they suspected theft, we contacted local authorities and worked closely with them through the investigation,” Webb said. “The suspect, who was certified by the state of Ohio, was removed from our campus and has been removed.”

She added, “Employees working on our campus must pass a background check as required by the state. We take any allegations very seriously and support prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Moore was arrested in September on initial charges and theft and misuse of a credit card. The case was bound over to a grand jury from Fairfield Municipal Court. She has been free on her own recognizance.

Arraignment on the indicted charges is scheduled for Feb. 1 in Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer McElfresh’s courtroom