Woman in prison for 10 years to get new trial for part in Fairfield robbery and murder

Williams, a Fairfield High grad and former cheerleader, was drug-addicted at the time of the crime.

While looking at the case, they got little cooperation from Williams’ attorney at the time of conviction, Ched Peck, according to court documents filed by attorney David Singleton of the Ohio Justice & Policy Center.

Singleton said Peck did not release Williams’ file to them, even after several tries and a waiver from Williams.

To support the motion to withdraw the plea, Singleton said Peck advised his client to plead guilty to all charges to avoid the death penalty, a punishment Williams did not face because the indictment lacked the death specification.

“Had her lawyer not misinformed her about the applicability of the death penalty, Ms. Williams in all probability would not have pled guilty and would have elected to go to trial,” Singleton wrote.

He also cited Peck’s failure to seek suppression of her confession due to a violation of her remaining silent.

In an affidavit, Williams said: “two days before my trial Mr. Peck told me because the case was so high profile, and the State was saying I was the mastermind, I would face the death penalty if I went to trial. Until that point, I had planned on going to trial even though I knew it would be difficult for me to be acquitted of all charges. Still, I hoped I might beat the murder charge because I was not the one who pulled the trigger.”

Also part of the record at Friday’s hearing was the stipulation that Peck refused to submit to a polygraph test regarding the statements made to his client.

Spaeth granted Williams’ motion to withdraw her plea and set the case for a pre-trial hearing on March 10. Spaeth set bond at $80,000 with a 10 percent rule and ordered her to be on GPS monitoring if released.

Bond was posted Friday and Williams is awaiting the GPS system to be set up. She will likely be released Monday.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the decision to permit a defendant to withdraw a plea is one for a judge to make.

“This is something that is up to a judge to decide if someone got a fair trial,” Gmoser said. “She will get a retrial. She was involved in the set up of a crime that resulted in a death. The fact that she didn’t get a fair shake doesn’t mitigate the facts of her involvement.”