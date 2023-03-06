BreakingNews
Fairfield Schools tax levy looming, budget cuts coming, officials say
Woman hospitalized in February crash in Fairfield has died

Police reported that a driver was trapped under a semi-truck on Union Centre Boulevard.

A woman who was sent to an area hospital following a Feb. 16 crash in Fairfield involving a car and a semi-truck has died.

According to police, Amy Nascimento, 48, was driving blue Hyundai Elantra on Union Centre Boulevard between Seward Road and Iwata Drive when it crashed into a semi-truck. The Elantra was trapped under the semi-truck on Union Centre Boulevard.

The accident was reported just after 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 16.

After Nascimento was extracted from the vehicle, she was taken by ambulance to Bethesda Butler, and then she was taken by medical helicopter to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

