With frigid temperatures expected, Middletown homeless agency to remain open during day

Fugate said SHALOM has received the “blessing” of Pastor Damon Curtis at Tytus Avenue Church of God to allow the homeless to stay in the church all day. Typically, the homeless are transported from the host church back to SHALOM’s office downtown every day at 8 a.m.

SHALOM is seeking individuals or groups to provide and serve a lunch meal on these days, Fugate said. The group also is in need of chaperones to volunteer from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. during these days.

The lunch meals can be as simple as soup and sandwiches or anything else of your choice, Fugate said.

For more information, contact SHALOM at shalomhomeless@gmail.com or 937-304-5175.

SHALOM has operated in Middletown since it was founded by Roy and Pat Ickes in 2002.

It receives no government assistance and averages about 35 clients a night, Fugate said.

Each week on a rotating basis, a church in the network provides meals and shelter within their church facilities, he said. Daily intakes are performed from 4-5 p.m. of the hosting season. New guests must arrive at 4 p.m. on their initial day of stay, according to Fugate.

At 5 p.m., those in need of shelter are transported from the SHALOM office, which is located in the lower level of the First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad St., to the host church.

All guests are allowed to shower, dine, rest and share fellowship in a safe and warm environment and at approximately 8 a.m. each day the guests are transported back downtown, Fugate said.

SHALOM HOSTING SCHEDULE

Jan. 7-20: Berachah Church at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Jan. 21-27: Quest Church, 6933 Hendrickson Road, Middletown

Jan. 28-Feb 3: Crosspointe Church Of Christ, 5630 Ohio 122, Middletown

Feb. 4-10: Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown

Feb. 11-17: Stratford Heights Church Of God at Tytus Avenue Church Of God, 3300 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Feb. 18-24: First Baptist/First Christian

Feb. 25-March 2: First United Methodist, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown

BUTLER COUNTY HOMELESS AGENCIES/PROGRAMS

HAVEN HOUSE

Address: 550 High St., Hamilton

Phone number: 513-863-8866

HOPE HOUSE MISSION

Address: 1001 Grove St., Middletown

Phone number: 513-424-4673

SERVE CITY

Address: 622 East Ave., Hamilton

Phone: 513-737-8900