Winning the Kentucky Derby would be ‘dream come true’ for Butler County couple

The Middletown couple owns 200 shares of Mage, one of the 20 3-year-olds entered in the Derby, set to run at 6:57 p.m. Saturday before more than 100,000 screaming fans and a national televised audience on NBC.

They didn’t want to disclose what they invested in Mage or any of their horses.

“It’s like the stock market,” Rick Gleason said. “When your horse wins, you win.”

Mage, who will break from the No. 8 post position, is listed as a 15-1 longshot to win the Derby. The morning line odds aren’t detouring Stevens-Gleason from being optimistic.

“We will win by two lengths,” she said. “A dream come true.”

When her husband was asked for his prediction and he didn’t answer, Stevens-Gleason said: “Rick, come on.”

“I hope he runs well,” he said. “OK, Mage will win.”

Mage is a lightly raced 3-year-old ridden by Javier Castellano, trained by Gustavo Delgado and owned by OGMA Investments, LLC, Restrepo, Ramiro, Sterling Racing LLC and CMNWLTH.

He broke his maiden Jan. 28, then was fourth on March 4 in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and second on April 1 in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Both times the eventual winner was Forte, the Derby favorite.

They were at Gulfstream Park for the Florida Derby, though they’re undecided whether they will be at Churchill Downs Saturday.

Stevens-Gleason comes from a horse racing family. Her father, Russell “Tootie” Stevens, trained standardbreds and show horses. He always attended the Oaks, the 3-year-old race for fillies the day before the Derby, then hosted a Derby party.

When it was time for the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home,” Stevens made everyone stand up and place their hands over their hearts. No matter where they watch the Derby Saturday, Rick and Helen will be doing the same.

“He’s up in heaven as excited as he can be,” she said. “He probably never thought his little girl would have a horse in the Derby.”