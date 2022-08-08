Will delay in auditor’s corruption trial help, or hurt, reelection bid?

Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office asked for a continuance last month until Oct. 31 because he said he was in a trial in Lucas County and couldn’t adequately prepare for this trial. Then the grand jury indicted Reynolds on a third felony last month for allegedly asking Lakota Schools officials to use $750,000 of the unspent fees he routinely returns to taxing bodies each year for a golf academy at Four Bridges Golf Course where his family lives. The visiting judge set the new trial date for December during Reynolds’ arraignment on the new charge last week.

What’s the possible impact of the delay?

Miami University Regionals political science professor and Justice and Community Studies Chair John Forren told the Journal-News the trial delay could work in Reynolds’ favor politically.

“This is a guess but I would say this will help Reynolds in the sense that it will keep it largely out of the news until after the election,” he said. “Because not only will voters then see less news coverage of this issue — which is clearly negative for a campaign — but also because it essentially freezes things in place until after the election.”

Reynolds has maintained his innocence from day one and the GOP endorsed him for reelection. Several officials, Sheriff Richard Jones among them, have called on Reynolds to resign. A three-judge panel convened by the Ohio Supreme Court after Reynolds was indicted in February said he should not be suspended from office during the pendency of the criminal proceedings.

“The Special Commission determines that Mr. Reynolds’ continued administration of and conduct in his public office, as covered by the charges pending against him, does not adversely affect the functioning of his office and the rights and interests of the public,” the decision read.

Other GOP officials like Liberty Twp. Trustee Steve Schramm, who is on the witness list for the trial along with a host of other elected officials, say Reynolds deserves his day in court and the specter of the charges shouldn’t have a bearing on the election.

“I feel like it’s better just to leave it in the allegation stage and assume most of us are fair and honest enough to say innocent until proven guilty,” Schramm said. “And then let the facts speak for themselves at a later date, that’s just me talking, I don’t really have any great relationship wit Roger right now. Since I appear to be part of it we will have no conversations.”

Democrats will come after Reynolds hard

The Democrats see it differently. They chose to run Dalesandro against Reynolds in June replacing Dave Spurrier, who won a place on the ballot after receiving 838 votes as a write-in candidate in the May primary election. Spurrier told the Journal-News he was basically a “placeholder” for Dalesandro. They said they felt an “obligation” to give voters a choice.

Kathy Wyenandt, chair of the county Democrats, said the fact the trial date was moved shouldn’t make a difference at the polls.

“The voters will certainly still have their chance to weigh in on whether they want their auditor, who handles their taxpayer dollars, to be someone charged with bribery and other crimes,” she said. “So they’ll have their chance well before the trial.”

Butler County is staunchly Republican — the last known Democrat to win a partisan countywide office was John Holcomb, who was elected prosecutor in 1998, according to Eric Corbin, deputy director of the Board of Elections.

Wynenandt said this election could be different, “it’s just a long line in the history of corruption here and we’re to do everything we can to make sure that folks know about this.”

“This is just another in a long line of history of corruption in Butler County especially with Republican elected officials in Butler County and a lot of that is because there haven’t been Democratic watchdogs to hold them accountable,” she said. “I think that the voters are tired of that, they’re tired of one county auditor after another being charged and potentially convicted of crimes.”

Reynolds got into office originally in 2008 because former auditor Kay Rogers was indicted in the Dynus scandal that started 18 years ago. She, former Butler County Commissioner Michael Fox and others went to federal prison.

When asked if the felony charges hanging over his head will derail Reynolds’ reelection bid, GOP Chair Todd Hall said the Republicans have a proven, successful track record.

“Anyone can speculate and grandstand for their side, but in the end the voters will decide. I believe Butler County voters see a very well run county in the midst of a national economic storm, and continue to support the Party that dominates every county wide office and gets results. Republican leaders here continue to buck the national trend and keep our county running great.”

Could Reynolds’ legal troubles taint the whole election?

Commissioner Cindy Carpenter is also running for reelection in November against Democratic challenger Latisha Hazell. She is running for a fourth term and for the first time was unopposed in the primary. When asked if she fears Reynolds’ legal troubles will taint her campaign she said “I think that’s a legitimate concern.”

“We have a huge division in the Republican Party on the national level and we’ve got a history of candidates frankly being convicted and going to prison so it’s negative publicity for the Republican Party,” Carpenter said. “I’m confident that the work that I‘ve done and the press that I’ve received, and the recognition will allow me to be successful.”

If Reynolds is found guilty he faces up to seven-and-a-half years in prison. A guilty finding on any of the felonies means he must resign from office. Rob Nichols, spokesman for the Ohio Secretary of State, said the Butler County Central Committee would choose his replacement. They have between 5 and 45 days to make the selection and the appointed successor would fill out the remainder of the four-year term.

Butler County Treasurer Nancy Nix told the Journal-News if that happens, she will “probably stand for that appointment if that transpired.” She was a candidate for the job in the May primary — briefly — but backed out before the petition deadline.

So what’s changed, “it’s different when you stand for appointment and you’re not running against your partner of 14 years, him and me running against each other was not going to work, we just have too good of relationship.”

“My hope is Roger’s fine, I hope he keeps his job, I hope that he’s found not guilty but it’s all hope, I don’t know what will happen,” Nix said. “It is a bigger office, it’s a growth opportunity, it’s a challenge but I don’t know what would happen.”