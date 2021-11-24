Why Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is trending on Twitter today

The teenager was recently on trial after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests during the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He was acquitted on all charges.

Vance, a Middletown native, officially entered a growing race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in July 2021 during an announcement at Middletown Tube Works.

During his speech preceding the announcement, the Middletown High School, Ohio State and Yale law school graduate discussed his views on big tech, abortion rights, the COVID-19 response, elections and the situation at the southern border. He also stressed that he wants to support working Americans.

“America isn’t working as well for a lot of people as it did for me,” he said.