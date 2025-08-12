Whimmydiddle returns to RiversEdge as a two-night, paid event

Whimmydiddle, an annual Hamilton music festival, draws crowds to RiversEdge.

Whimmydiddle presented by IBEW Local 648 will return to RiversEdge in 2025 as a two-night, ticketed event. The Devil Makes Three and Grace Potter are this year’s headlining artists.

“The big change is that it is paid admission this year. We’ve booked a solid line-up, and our ticket prices, like Big River Get Down, are as affordable as you can get for a music festival or a concert,” said Adam Helms, director of Resident Services for the city of Hamilton and the producer of Whimmydiddle.

“When it comes to ticket prices for concerts these days, anything below $50 is an absolute steal,” he said. “We think we’ve done a good job of making it as affordable as we can for everyone.”

Whimmydiddle will be held on Sept. 5 and 6 at RiversEdge Amphitheater. General admission single day tickets for Friday or Saturday are $45. A two-day, general admission ticket is $75.

“We hope the market will support paid admission events, and then we can continue to build off of this and get bigger or (get) more bands who want to stop in Hamilton while they are touring the country,” Helms said.

The line-up on Sept. 5 will feature Town Mountain at 7:30 p.m. and The Devil Makes Three at 9 p.m. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

On Sept. 6, Clay Street Unit will open the concert at 6 p.m., followed by Taylor Hunnicutt at 7:30 p.m. Grace Potter will headline the evening at 9 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Grace Potter at home in Topanga, Calif., on May 20, 2025. The Grace Potter and the Nocturnals frontwoman will be headlining the second day of the Whimmydiddle music festival on Sept. 6 at the RiversEdge Amphitheater in Hamilton.

“This is a great opportunity to see these artists in a more intimate venue. RiversEdge can hold 3,000 people, but it’s not like a Lollapalooza where there are 100,000 people or something. You can come and see these higher-profile artists in an up-close, outdoor space. There’s not a bad seat in the place. It’s a great value, and we have some amazing artists on the line-up. We want people to come out and have a good time,” Helms said.

With a mix of country sounds at the core of Whimmydiddle, artists have presented a variety of musical styles from roots, progressive bluegrass and Americana to rock-blues and more.

“We’re super excited about this year’s line-up,” Helms said. “Whimmydiddle has been largely successful over the years. It’s become a regional country music festival.”

IBEW Local 648 has sponsored Whimmydiddle since the festival’s inception, and they have been instrumental in helping the festival grow.

“IBEW Local 648 has been the presenting sponsor of Whimmydiddle since its inception. They have been huge supporters of not only Whimmydiddle but RiversEdge. IBEW Local 648 sponsors three free shows for us, and then they also sponsor Whimmydiddle. They have been a fantastic partner. They are great supporters of live music in Hamilton, and we’re grateful that they are a longtime presenting sponsor of Whimmydiddle,” Helms said.

A one-day, nightly VIP pass is $80, and a two-day VIP pass is $150. A VIP pass gives the passholder exclusive access to a side-stage VIP Deck and a VIP stage-front viewing area, a VIP bar/beverage station and three food/beverage vouchers per day.

For more details about Whimmydiddle and to purchase tickets, go to whimmydiddle.com, or visit the RiversEdge Facebook page at www.facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge.

