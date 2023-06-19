Whimmydiddle at RiversEdge: How to get tickets to the free, 3-day event

Hamilton’s premiere country concert weekend will be free to attend this weekend, though tickets are still required.

The city’s Residential Services Director Adam Helms, who oversees the operations of RiversEdge, said Whimmydiddle Country Music Festival is “three consecutive nights of country Americana shows.”

WhimmyDiddle has been around since 2016, and started as a free admission show. They eventually made it a paid admission event but will return to its original roots of free admission ― though tickets still need to be acquired. There will, however, be two paid VIP options which include vouchers for limited food and beverages, said Helms.

Concerts kick off Thursday with John R. Miller headlining. Nick Shoulders will open for the show.

Little Texas, which has Hamilton roots, will headline on Friday night, with the Michelle Robinson Band opening.

The event wraps Saturday with Drayton Farley and The Mountain Grass Unit opening for 49 Winchester.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

IBEW Local 648 has sponsored Whimmydiddle since the festival’s inception.

“IBEW Local 648 has been the sponsor since the very beginning. We wouldn’t be able to do this without IBEW Local 648. They’ve done it every year. They have a pretty long track record with us, and we are super grateful for the support,” Helms said.

With a mix of country sounds at the core of Whimmydiddle, artists have presented a variety of musical styles from roots, progressive bluegrass and Americana to rock-blues and more. The event has drawn more than 3,000 people to the park on one night. In 2019, concertgoers traveled from more than 17 different states for Whimmydiddle.

For free and/or VIP tickets, visit www.whimmydiddle.com.

How to go

Whimmydiddle 2023 concerts are free to attend. Guests may bring chairs and blankets to set up in the amphitheater. Nightly VIP tickets are available for purchase for $40 each night and a 3-day VIP ticket is available for $90. For more, go to whimmydiddle.com, or visit the RiversEdge Facebook page at facebook.com/HamiltonRiversEdge.

Writer Ginny McCabe contributed to this report.