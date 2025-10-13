When leaves get picked up in Fairfield: Schedule runs November through January

The city has been divided into three zones. City workers will be collecting leaves from streets in each zone. Residents should place leaves out on the first day of each of the three-week periods.

Do not park in front of or near the piles of leaves between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. weekdays. If crews can’t get to leaf piles because of parked vehicles in front of them, the leaves won’t be picked up until the next scheduled pickup.

Leaves should be placed in rows or piles between the curb and sidewalk or adjacent to the street in areas without curbs and sidewalks.

No leaves should be placed in the street to avoid gutters and storm sewers becoming blocked, which could cause flooding during moderate to heavy rainfall, said Ben Mann, public works director.

Don’t mix grass clippings, sticks, limbs or brush with leaves.

Crews will pick up leaves in neighborhoods west of Pleasant Avenue during the following weeks: Nov. 3-7; Nov. 24-28; and Dec. 15-19.

Leaves will be collected from streets between Pleasant Avenue and Winton Road Nov. 10-14; Dec. 1-5 and Dec. 22-26.

Pickup of leaves on streets east of Winton Road will be done Nov. 17-21; Dec. 8-12 and Dec. 29-Jan. 2.

Those with small amounts of leaves, who miss their pickup day, or don’t want to participate in the program can still bag leaves and put them curbside for pickup on their regular trash day.