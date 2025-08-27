West Chester Twp. Splash Park not likely to reopen until next year

The township is waiting for a new controller to be delivered and installed, said Mike Huxsoll, community services director.

“We don’t know what’s wrong with it. We just know it’s bad,” Huxsoll said of the controller.

Township spokeswoman Brianna Wooten said the next steps will be “to prepare for next summer.

“We’ll look at operations, community feedback, staffing, and see what needs to be changed for next year.”

During its June peak, the park averaged between 1,600 and 2,000 visitors each day based on cell phone pings recorded at the park, Wooten said.

Township officials have been working with the manufacturer as issues have arisen. Most of the maintenance problems have been with the filtration and control systems.

The Splash Park was closed July 1 for maintenance and equipment testing, when the manufacturer made adjustments to the tube slide.

Billed as the second largest free splash pad in the state, the park sits on an oval-shaped concrete pad measuring 120-feet by 82-feet. It has 18 different play features with water flowing at 800 gallons per minute.