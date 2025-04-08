West Chester Twp. paving: Road work schedule released

West Chester Twp. will spend $5.1 million this year on paving roads, along with repairing or installing curbs and storm pipes where needed.
Altogether, all or parts of 31 streets totaling 9.3 miles trustees approved for 2025 as their part of Butler County’s road work contract annually bid out by the engineer’s office.
It was the middle level of three options presented to trustees in December, ranging in price from $3.2 million to $10 million. It is an increase from past paving budgets of around $3 million.
“With inflation, $3 million is yielding less and less (in paving),” said Mike Huxsoll, community services director.
Last year the township purchased Pavement Management Group’s software to help it evaluate the township’s 240 miles of roads, with an overall road condition rating of 64 out of 100.
It found 36 percent of the roads were in excellent or good condition, with an average condition between 78 and 94.
Nearly 64 percent of the roads came in at fair or poor and less than one-half percent were categorized as failed condition.
In January township Administrator Lisa Brown said the analysis showed the condition of the roads was declining over time as the community ages, and additional investment in the roads was needed.
More money will come beginning in January after trustees approved a $5 increase in the motor vehicle license fee following two public hearings earlier this year. It is expected to bring in $569,082 annually.
“That little bit of an investment will help us do just a little bit more road work,‘’ Huxsoll said. “My push is always to have better roads – to push those (road condition) numbers higher.”
Curb and storm pipe work has begun, with paving to be done in the fall, Huxsoll said.
Under development is a web page with information on road projects, said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman. Once the page launches, it will be announced on social media and there will be a link on the township’s website.
Roads to be repaved
- Bayer Drive between Cardington Place to the south end
- Central Avenue, between Fourth and Second streets
- Cherry Lane Farm, between Holly Hill Lane to the cul-de-sac
- Cincinnati-Dayton Road, between earlier project and the I-75 bridge
- Club Lane, between Hunters Ridge and Dorsetshire drives
- Coachlight Drive between Kennesaw and Merryman drives
- Crescentville Road, between the bridge and Windisch Road; and between Mosteller Road and Mosteller Lane
- Dorsetshire Drive, between Coachlight Drive and the cul-de-sac
- Douglas Street, between Fourth Street and the cul-de-sac
- Foral Avenue, between Second Street and the cul-de-sac
- Fountains Boulevard, between Cincinnati-Dayton Road and Squirrel Hollow Ridge
- Fourth Street, between Tylersville Road and Floral Avenue
- Grove Street, between Third and Fourth streets
- Hedge Row Drive, between Careywood Lane and the cul-de-sac
- Hutzelman Way, between 747 Hutzelman and Village Way
- Kenneth Street, between Douglas and Fourth streets
- Millrace Way, between Dorsetshire Drive and the cul-de-sac
- Old Stable Court, between Tylers Crossing and the cul-de-sac
- Runabay Circle, between Rolling Meadows Drive and the cul-de-sac
- Second Street, between Tylersville Road and Shirley Drive
- Shirley Drive, between Second Street and Twincreek Trace
- Smith Road, between Tylersville Road and Wyndtree Drive east
- Stonebarn Drive, between Tylers Crossing and the cul-de-sac
- Third Street, between Tylerville Road and Grove Street
- Tylers Circle, between Tylers Crossing and the cul-de-sac
- Tylers Crossing, between Hunters Ridge and Old Stable Court
- Tylers Way, between Tylersville Road and White Hill Lane
- Willow Crest Lane, between Holly Hill Lane and the cul-de-sac
