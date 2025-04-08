West Chester Twp. paving: Road work schedule released

It was the middle level of three options presented to trustees in December, ranging in price from $3.2 million to $10 million. It is an increase from past paving budgets of around $3 million.

“With inflation, $3 million is yielding less and less (in paving),” said Mike Huxsoll, community services director.

Last year the township purchased Pavement Management Group’s software to help it evaluate the township’s 240 miles of roads, with an overall road condition rating of 64 out of 100.

It found 36 percent of the roads were in excellent or good condition, with an average condition between 78 and 94.

Nearly 64 percent of the roads came in at fair or poor and less than one-half percent were categorized as failed condition.

In January township Administrator Lisa Brown said the analysis showed the condition of the roads was declining over time as the community ages, and additional investment in the roads was needed.

More money will come beginning in January after trustees approved a $5 increase in the motor vehicle license fee following two public hearings earlier this year. It is expected to bring in $569,082 annually.

“That little bit of an investment will help us do just a little bit more road work,‘’ Huxsoll said. “My push is always to have better roads – to push those (road condition) numbers higher.”

Curb and storm pipe work has begun, with paving to be done in the fall, Huxsoll said.

Under development is a web page with information on road projects, said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman. Once the page launches, it will be announced on social media and there will be a link on the township’s website.

Roads to be repaved