West Chester Twp. official loses cancer battle, leaves legacy of advocacy

Public service was a privilege to Wiegand, and he reveled in it, said those who worked with him.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the news of Aaron’s passing, but it is with profound gratitude that I will remember the profound impact he had on all our lives,” said Township Administrator Larry Burks.

“Throughout Aaron’s time with us, he brought not only expertise and vision but also warmth and kindness to every interaction,” Burks wrote in a released statement.

Township officials said prior to joining the administrative team, Wiegand previously worked alongside his father in the family’s Mansfield, Ohio, construction business, for the city of Shelby and as administrator for the Village of Lexington.

West Chester Township mourns the loss of beloved team member Aaron Wiegand, also known to the community by #ChiefStrong.... Posted by West Chester Township - Government on Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Amiable and engaging — even through years of treatments for his cancer — Wiegand would regale his co-workers with his “long list of creative and crazy internships and jobs with stories that could keep you in stitches for hours.”

They said Wiegand always put family first with his wife Jessica and sons Vance and Grant.

“But, if you knew Aaron, you were a part of his family. He cultivated a loving and supportive work environment that reached beyond each West Chester Township employee and extended to each of our families. He celebrated and grieved alongside each one of us regardless of his own struggles.”

Officials said his duties included overseeing planning and zoning and economic development, “but even more than this, he was a cheerleader for West Chester and reminded us every day that public service should be unselfish, rewarding and fun.”

“You want to make me mad? Let me find out that you are sitting at your desk while your kid is playing a soccer game. Family first,” said Katy Kanelopoulos — now township interim community development director — as she recalled a conversation with Wiegand while working together.

“And when my daughter started her first summer job, Aaron was there to see her at her new job on her very first day,” said Kanelopoulos.

Officials noted Wiegand “faced it all heroically and with an unmatched sense of humor, while never missing a beat as a friend, husband and father.”

“He had an amazing zest for life and quickly made West Chester Township his home, embracing our community and his neighbors with wit, heart and his own brand of bigger-than-life love.”

Memorial services were held Tuesday, and Wiegand’s obituary and memorial information is viewable at muellerfunerals.com.