West Chester Twp. man dies in weekend fire

A 65-year-old West Chester Twp. man died Saturday after he was caught in a house fire Friday night.
Dennis Bradbury, 65, was pronounced dead on Saturday by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a fire broke out at 11:30 p.m. Friday night in his home at 9023 Cincinnati Dayton Road.
Early this morning, emergency crews responded to another fire in a manufactured home on Canal Way. A man was taken to the hospital and a woman escaped through a window.
The fire started at about 4 a.m. in the Princeton Crossing community and was extinguished about a half hour later, according to township spokeswoman Barb Wilson. She said firefighters rescued the man and he was transported to West Chester Hospital. A woman was able to escape through a window on her own.
The man’s condition is unknown at this time.
