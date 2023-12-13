West Chester Toy provides ‘an experience’ in new location

“We are more than just a toy store. People are tired of ordering online and being surprised when something isn’t right. You can come in here and see the game and talk to the staff about the game.”

The 3,000 square feet store is a full service toy store offering items for all ages child to adult. The inventory of toys includes craft items, STEM toys, DIY kits, Lego, Nerf, Hot Wheels and many others.

“We have a ton of unique card and board games,” Downing said. “Electric football, we have that. Just a little bit of everything.”

West Chester Toys started in 2021 when Downing was looking for a change when he retired after a 28-year career in manufacturing management. He was looking around for a real estate development opportunity when he spotted a building he thought would make a great location for a toy store.

So without any retail or toy industry experience, he opened the store on Cox Road in Pisgah. Then moved to the current location in October of this year.

“This new location has more visibility and foot traffic in the plaza with other stores,” said Downing, who has lived in West Chester since 1993.

Downing follows the guidance of his customers on what is popular and in demand this holiday season.

“Fat Brain Toys has an at-home version of air tubes that are popular,” Downing said. “Klask is a very popular tabletop game you’ve probably never heard of, and it has been a bestseller. We have it set up to play in the store. It is easy to play, but hard to master.”

Downing, a father of two teenagers, also recommends Plakks, which is a finger-flicking game with many versions like football and soccer. He also says crime-solving and escape games are fun because you can involve the whole family.

West Chester Toys has a wish list for kids where young customers are able to browse the store with paper, clipboard and pencil and highlight the items they like.

“We are busy this time of year,” Downing said. “We are keeping a good selection for everyone right up until Christmas.”

West Chester Toys

Where: 8234 Princeton Glendale Road

When: 10:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Monday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Online: westchestertoys.store