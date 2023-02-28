West Chester settling alleged racial profiling lawsuit

The West Chester Twp. trustees are expected to approved a $28,000 settlement with a Black man who police allegedly misidentified and questioned in connection with a shoplifting incident at Meijer two years ago.
On the agenda tonight is the settlement with Liberty Twp. resident Eric Lindsay, who claimed two township police officers had a description of the alleged shoplifter yet detained and questioned him “solely based” on his race.
The agenda item reads, “the Board of Trustees has determined that it is in the best interests of the Township to enter into a Settlement Agreement.”
The lawsuit was filed in Butler County Common Pleas Court in January 2022 against police officers Tanner Csendes and Timothy Mitkenbaugh, Meijer and unnamed others. The claims are false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, discrimination, conspiracy and asked for punitive damages.
Lindsay went to the Tylersville Road Meijer on Jan. 29, 2021 to pick up a few items and entered the store after the police. The suit said he is a 60-year-old African American and was dressed in an orange jacket. The alleged shoplifter was a white male in his 30s wearing a dark green or gray Carhart coat with a red hoodie underneath.
“Officers Csendes and Mitkenbaugh detained, interrogated and accused plaintiff solely based on plaintiff’s race,” the suite reads. “Despite the fact the Meijer representative knew plaintiff was not the white male who the officers were looking for, the Meijer representative did nothing to prevent or stop the unconstitutional detention by the officers.”
About the Author