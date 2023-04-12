West Chester settles lawsuit with woman who was stopped from talking at meeting

At that point Trustee Mark Welch stopped her and the three trustees had a conversation about whether they should allow her to continuing speaking, since they have no control over the schools. They told Perrino she was free to email or talk to them individually to discuss her concerns.

Perrino said “we’re going up the ladder here of leadership” and “this is something that effects the township, the whole community.”

They agreed with that statement but Trustee Lee Wong said “it’s better to email us because this (meeting) is really concerning township matters.”

Welch said they are “sympathetic” but “there’s really nothing the township can do with regards to that matter. It’s not our business, it’s not our purview, they operate as a separate entity.”

Trustee Ann Becker said they can talk about it individually and might be willing to talk with school board members individually as trustees but “we try to keep this meeting as business of the township.”

In her lawsuit, which was filed after Miller resigned as superintendent in January, Perrino pointed out that the trustees have allowed others to speak about non-township business.

“One previous speaker made a presentation about the Hindu Festival of Colors during public participation and the many contributions the Hindu culture has made to society,” the lawsuit reads. “The board was not responsible for the Festival of Colors.”