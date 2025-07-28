West Chester roads to close for upcoming race

The 2025 USA Triathlon Youth and Junior National Championships will bring hundreds of athletes from across the country to compete Friday through Sunday at Voice of America MetroPark.
Road closures will begin at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lanes are expected to reopen by 5 p.m. Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday. Times are subject to change.
According to West Chester Twp., the bike course will include public roadways, including Liberty Way and Butler-Warren Road, which will require temporary road closures. The following traffic restrictions will be in place:
- Eastbound lanes of Liberty Way will be closed from Cox Road to Butler Warren Road. Liberty Way will be open to westbound traffic only.
- Southbound lanes of Butler Warren Road will be closed from Liberty Way/Mason Road to Tylersville Road. Butler-Warren Road will be open to northbound traffic only.
- Cox Road will remain open throughout the event.
- Event entry will be through Voice of America Park Drive only. There will be no entry from Butler-Warren Road.
Those traveling in this area during the event should expect minor delays or plan alternate routes accordingly.
