West Chester police need help identifying burglary suspects

The West Chester Police Dept. is attempting to identify two suspects involved in a breaking and entering at Mike’s Carwash, 8281 Highland Pointe Drive, around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1. The suspect pried open the coin machine and stole the money from inside.
One suspect is described as a white male who has a large tattoo on his left upper arm. The second suspect is described as a white female with long blonde hair.
The male suspect was driving an older model pick-up truck with a dump bed.
Police are asking anyone who may know the identity of this suspect or who has any information regarding the breaking and entering to call the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
Tips can also be reported online at WestChesterOH.org/Tips or by calling 513-759-7272.
