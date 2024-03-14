West Chester police chief retiring after three decades

He said he will retire in the coming months, no later than June 29, according to the release.

The time between the announcement and his retirement will allow for a transition, West Chester officials said.

Burks will appoint Lt. Col. Brian Rebholz as interim chief until a permanent chief is appointed. Rebholz has been a West Chester officer since 1992 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2016.

Herzog began as an officer with the department in 1991. He received promotions to captain in 2001 and to chief in 2014.

“I depart knowing the officers of the West Chester Police Department are strong in their professionalism, integrity, courage and commitment,” Herzog said.

West Chester officials and Herzog agreed to a retire/rehire agreement in 2016, and he continued in his role as chief.

West Chester Township Administrator Larry D. Burks praised the chief.

“Joel is an exceptional law enforcement professional and through his leadership has created a law enforcement model built on police working side-by-side with residents and stakeholders to make our community safer,” Burks said.

Herzog was credited with introducing technology to advance crime investigations and working to advance an employee wellness program aimed at destigmatizing mental health treatment, the release said.