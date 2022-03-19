West Chester police called to pond where body discovered

Hamburger icon
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Police have been called to a pond in West Chester on reports of a body discovered there, according to our content partner WCPO-TV.

The pond is located near Fountains Boulevard. The person discovered has not been identified.

More information was not immediately available.

This is the second time this month a body found in a pond has been reported to police.

Larry Houston O’Neal, 62 of Cincinnati was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. March 5 after drowning in a pond off Muhlhauser Road near Blossom Street. Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson said a man was walking his dog when he saw someone floating face down in the pond at around 5:30 p.m. and dialed 911.

Wilson said that nothing appeared suspicious.

“There was an area set up for fishing nearby and a truck on the scene, so it was presumed that he had been fishing,” she said.

An autopsy was performed and the coroner’s report said the preliminary finding was O’Neal died of accidental drowning.

