West Chester fire may have started in garage

Multiple fire crews responded to a blaze at a house in West Chester Twp. on Saturday.
The fire was in the 8200 block of Verdant Drive and was called in at 11:36 a.m. by a neighbor. Officials said the fire was believed to have started in the garage.
There were no injuries.
Helping extinguish the fire were units from West Chester Twp., Mason, Deerfield Twp. Sycamore Twp. and Blue Ash.
In Other News
1
‘Worrying’ dip in home sales highlights latest local housing market...
2
Best of Butler County 2023: Vote online for your favorites
3
Tops in the nation: Two Hamilton sixth graders excel as ‘mathletes’ in...
4
West Chester Twp. fire department not quite at staffing goal of 60
5
The Fitton Center for Creative Arts hosts these May events
About the Author