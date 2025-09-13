West Chester email, financial software restored following last month’s cyberattack

West Chester admin building: Email and financial software has been restored after last month's cyberattack in West Chester Twp. SUE KIESEWETTER/CONTRIBUTED

West Chester admin building: Email and financial software has been restored after last month's cyberattack in West Chester Twp. SUE KIESEWETTER/CONTRIBUTED
News
By Sue Kiesewetter – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

Email for all West Chester Twp. employees is now operational as the township continues its recovery from last month’s cyberattack.

“Most technology and software systems have now been safely restored,” said Brianna Wooten, township spokeswoman.

That includes the township’s financial software.

“New endpoint protection tools and password resets have further strengthened network security as systems come back online,” Wooten said.

The investigation on the group responsible for the attack is continuing with cybersecurity consultants and law enforcement officials, including the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

“Our forensic investigation is still ongoing to determine the full scope of the incident and ensure all vulnerabilities are addressed,” Wooten said.

Free identity theft protection services are being offered to all employees. It includes credit and financial monitoring, privacy protection tools, and recover/insurance coverage to provide for legal and person expenses in the event of an incident.

West Chester is the third Butler County community to experience a cybersecurity incident since May 5 when Liberty Twp. underwent a ransomware attack. It, too, has offered protection to past and current employees.

Middletown is also recovering from an incident last month that disrupted several city functions including email, phone and website services. Employee information may have been compromised in that attack as well.

In its 2024 report, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said it has received more than nine million complaints of malicious activity since its founding 25 years ago. The group has averaged more than 2,000 complaints every day over the last five years.

With 24,915 complaints filed in 2024, Ohio ranked seventh in the country in the number of complaints that year, according to the report.

Last year losses reported to IC3 totaled $16.6 billion – a new record.

In Other News
1
Butler County commissioner race off and running
2
Local movie production to hold premiere at Dayton Art Institute
3
Local Christian school students deliver snacks, goodwill to 1st...
4
OVI checkpoint scheduled tonight in West Chester Twp.
5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2025: What you need to know, parking and more

About the Author